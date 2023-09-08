Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' storms box office, rewrites Bollywood history on day 1

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film 'Jawan' made its long-awaited debut in theatres on September 7, and as expected, it set the box office on fire right from Day 1. 'Jawan' has undeniably earned the status of a blockbuster, etching its name in the annals of cinematic history with a groundbreaking opening.

According to experts, the SRK-starrer raked in an astonishing Rs 75 crore within the borders of India alone on its inaugural day. Globally, 'Jawan' exhibited its prowess by amassing over Rs 150 crore in box office collections, a testament to its monumental success. In a remarkable feat, 'Jawan' has now etched its name as the biggest Bollywood opener of all time.

The exhilarating journey of 'Jawan' at the box office has already established it as a triumphant force. On Day 1, the film notched an impressive Rs 75 crore in collections across all languages within India, as reported by trade analysts. The Hindi version of the film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 58.67 per cent on Thursday, with Chennai leading the charge with an astounding 81 per cent occupancy.