Only told my mother about my role in 'Leo': Madonna Sebastian

Madonna Sebastian’s guest role was the surprise package in 'Leo'. Her character Elisa Das was kept a top secret by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the team. Even Madonna kept her cameo in 'Leo' a closely guarded secret. Apparently, it was only to her mom that Madonna revealed the secret. Finally, a few days before the film’s release, it was revealed on a few online groups about her association with 'Leo'. Now she has revealed more details about her role in Leo to a Tamil channel.

“Since I am not very talkative by nature, it was easy to keep my role in 'Leo' a secret. I had asked Lokesh before the release if I could reveal the suspense. I had anyway decided to attend the audio launch. But, since the audio launch didn’t happen, I was able to maintain the suspense.

As far as I am concerned, Leo came to me because of my luck. My entry can be termed as Lokesh's brilliance. He only gave me a one-liner. He didn’t really brief about my character. It was only on the sets that he gave me instructions. That was a new experience for me. If I had known it earlier, I would have been nervous wondering if I would be able to pull it off. But thankfully I could just go with the flow. Two years ago I was given action training under Anbarivu masters.

I consider it a blessing to have had an opportunity to play such a character with Vijay sir. But then irrespective of the length of the character I would have done it. I was only told that it was the role of his sister. I wondered if my character would be that of a simple, unassuming sister. When Lokesh narrated the story to me I started getting anxious. We first shot the ‘Naa ready than’ song and finished it in 3 days.

Only my mother was aware of my role in 'Leo'. I hadn’t even informed my friends or close family. But when the news was leaked a few days before the release, I told everyone to keep it to themselves.

I want to do different characters. And I hope to get better opportunities as well. I heard many say that I was making a comeback after a long sabbatical. I think this break came during the COVID time. I have signed four films now.

It is true that Vijay sir doesn’t talk much. But once he starts talking he is like a child. I have so much respect for him.

Right now I am busy with a new film shoot. After it is over I will watch Leo in theatres,” said Madonna.