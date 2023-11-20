Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Leo' set to stream on Netflix on this date

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' has emerged as one of the standout successes in Tamil cinema this year. Following a triumphant month in theatres, the action thriller is gearing up for its OTT release.

Netflix India South, via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, unveiled the eagerly awaited streaming date for 'Leo.' In their announcement on November 20, they exclaimed, "The wait is finally over!! We have some Bloody Sweet news for you. Naa Ready! Are you? #Leo is coming to Netflix on 24th Nov in India and 28th Nov Globally in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi (sic)."

This collaboration marks the second venture between Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, following their previous success with 'Master.' The film boasts a screenplay crafted by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy. In addition to Vijay, the action-packed entertainer features an ensemble cast, including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Sandy, and Gautham Menon in pivotal roles. Supporting roles are skillfully portrayed by Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and others.