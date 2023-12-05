Deepika Padukone & Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting for 'The Intern' remake from next year?

Deepika Padukone gained acclaim for her recent cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar. Currently, she's preparing for Fighter, directed by Sidharth Anand, featuring Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, news has surfaced about her Hindi adaptation of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan. Contrary to cancellation rumors, shooting is set to begin in Q1 2024, following delays, and Deepika is actively planning the film's schedule.

As reported by a leading news portal, The Intern marks Deepika's second production, where she assumes dual roles as producer and actor. Delays in the movie's production have been attributed to unforeseen circumstances, post her previous production, Chhapaak.

The film's filming is slated to kick off in early 2024, post the release of Fighter. The report suggests a tentative start in January or February, with Deepika participating in the initial shoot. However, the commencement of Amitabh Bachchan's filming remains uncertain.