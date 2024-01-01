Thalapathy 68 titled 'The Greatest of All Time', Vijay shares poster on social media

The long-awaited first look of Thalapathy 68, starring Vijay, was unveiled on December 31st. The striking first look, shared on social media by the film's makers, showcases Vijay in a dual role with the movie titled 'The Greatest of All Time.' The poster captures both characters, a younger version exchanging a fist bump with the elder, both adorned in uniform with a fighter plane soaring above.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, 'Thalapathy 68' signifies the first collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay. The ensemble cast includes Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu.

In recent days, speculation surrounded the movie's title, with suggestions like 'Boss' or 'Puzzle.' Producer Archana Kalpathi clarified on social media, stating, "Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love. Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle! Happy Morning everyone #Thalapathy68 (sic)."