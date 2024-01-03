Siddique heaps praise on Mohanlal's generosity and friendship

A video of superstar Mohanlal removing his ring and handing it over to actor Siddique had gone viral recently. Siddique, who shares a close relationship with the actor in real life, opened up about Mohanlal’s generous nature during the audio launch of the film ‘Qalb’.

"Our collaboration began with the film ‘Ravana Prabhu’. Although we have worked together before, our pairing in Neru seemed to resonate well with everyone. People seem to like it when we are on opposite sides. However, this is only on screen. In real life, we are close friends. Mohanlal is the type of person who would give away his finger ring if we request him to,” he said.

The actor also spoke about a photo with Mohanlal he posted on Facebook. “The photo I posted on Facebook is the one Lal sent me on New Year. It is not a still from the movie but a candid shot taken while we were chatting on the set. Lal sent it to me today, so I decided to share it immediately. The photo received a fantastic response, and I am very pleased," said Siddique.

‘Neru’ marks the reunion of the Jeethu Joseph-Mohanlal duo. The film, featuring Mohanlal as a lawyer in a courtroom thriller, also stars Priyamani and Anaswara Rajan. Siddique's performance in the movie was also highly praised.