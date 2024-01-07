Antony Starr starrer 'Cobweb' is an intersection of horror and missed opportunities | The Haunted Column

Imagine a young child grappling with the belief that his parents have confined his sister within a wall, convinced of his parents' malevolence and fearing for his own life. It's an unsettling scenario, and that's the premise of the movie 'Cobweb,' starring Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr. Woody Norman, playing their son Peter, begins hearing peculiar noises from inside his bedroom wall, but his oddly behaving parents dismiss his concerns. From the movie's onset, an unsettling aura surrounds the parents, hinting at something decidedly abnormal about them.

'Cobweb' tantalizes viewers with questions about whether the boy is hallucinating, if his parents are truly concealing their daughter within the walls, or if a malevolent spirit is trapped inside. These mysteries persist, creating suspense until the movie's conclusion.

While 'Cobweb' may not be the most terrifying film, it delivers its fair share of chilling moments. A pervasive eeriness permeates the entire movie, accompanied by genuinely unsettling scenes. Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr deliver commendable performances, exuding a palpable sense of malevolence. However, for those familiar with the hit web series 'The Boys,' Antony Starr's portrayal might evoke thoughts of Homelander rather than the actor himself.

The movie successfully piques the audience's curiosity, especially until the mystery unfolds. However, after the revelation, the plot becomes relatively self-explanatory. While the film possesses a strong storyline, there's a lingering feeling that the creators could have explored the factors leading up to the revelation in greater depth. The primary issue with the movie lies in the lack of connection among various plot points. Additionally, for those acquainted with films like 'The Boy,' the plot twists in 'Cobweb' may not appear as surprising.

Certainly, 'Cobweb' is a decent movie, but it simultaneously feels like a missed opportunity on several fronts. For horror enthusiasts, the predictability of creepy moments follows familiar patterns without attempting to break them. The film's slow build-up to the eerie elements may not resonate with all viewers, and the lack of sufficient explanations could potentially leave audiences somewhat disappointed.