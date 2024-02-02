From 'Guru' to 'Devadoothan': 5 underrated Malayalam movies that stood the test of time

Several Malayalam films, despite not receiving the recognition they deserved, have attained cult status. Various factors, such as the novelty of genres and audience perspectives, might have played a role. Nonetheless, here are five classical Malayalam gems that fit into this category.

Devadoothan

Devadoothan, starring Mohanlal, stands as an underrated yet classical gem within Malayalam cinema, despite not achieving success at the box office. Directed by Sibi Malayil, the film introduced a unique theme to Malayalam cinema at the time—melding love, thriller, and music into a central narrative. With a mysterious premise, 'someone wants to say something to someone,' the movie talks about the story of Vishal Krishnamoorthy, who receives an invitation back to the college from which he was expelled. As strange occurrences unfold in his return, Vishal becomes the conduit through which a gripping mystery unravels—the tale of Maheshwar and Aleena.

Guru

'Guru', directed by Rajiv Anchal and starring Mohanlal, holds the distinction of being the first Malayalam film submitted by India for the Oscars. Regarded as ahead of its time, Guru addresses the theme of violence incited in the name of faith and advocates questioning conventional wisdom—topics that remain ever-relevant. Mohanlal plays Raghuraman, who, driven by the desire to avenge his family's death, joins an extremist group. Infiltrating an Ashram, he encounters Vaidehi, who advises him to meditate. During this introspective moment, Raghuraman undergoes an altered state of consciousness, finding himself transported to a world where everyone is blind.

The film navigates the conflict between traditional knowledge and modern technology, emphasizing the need for a harmonious balance between the two.

Big B

Amal Neerad's 'Big B,' starring Mammootty, though facing a setback at the box office, gained significant cult status upon its television release. Despite being inspired by the Hollywood movie 'Four Brothers,' the film made a substantial impact on Malayalam cinema. The storyline revolves around the death of Mary John Kurishingal under mysterious circumstances, prompting her adopted sons—Bilal John Kurishingal (Mammootty), a gangster; Eddy John Kurishingal, a hotel owner; Murugan John Kurishingal, an action choreographer in the film industry; and Bijo, a student—to gather for her funeral. United, the brothers embark on a mission to unravel the mystery behind Mary's murder.

Thoovanathumbikal

Directed by Padmarajan and starring Mohanlal, Sumalatha, and Parvathy in lead roles, 'Thoovanathumbikal' is hailed as one of the finest movies in the Malayalam film industry. Despite its cult status, the film faced significant failure upon its initial release, possibly due to addressing themes ahead of its time. The story revolves around Jayakrishnan (Mohanlal), a bachelor leading a dual life—engaging in town life with friends and maintaining a family-oriented facade with his mother and sister in a village.

The story explores Jayakrishnan's complex romantic entanglements. He finds himself torn between two women—Radha (Parvathy), and Clara (Sumalatha), a sex worker in the town. As the plot unfolds, Jayakrishnan grapples with the dilemma of choosing a life partner and navigating the complexities of love, family, and societal expectations.

Kaalapani

Directed by Priyadarshan and starring Mohanlal in the lead, Kaalapani narrates the tale of the freedom struggle. Set in 1915 British India, the film follows Indian doctor Govardhan, falsely accused of train bombing, who ends up in a harsh cellular jail in Port Blair. The movie poignantly portrays the inhumane treatment of inmates, highlighting the hardships faced by Indians during that era.