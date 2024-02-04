Autotune doesn't work on stage: Netizens troll Parineeti Chopra for 'poor singing skills'

Parineeti Chopra recently shared her exciting plans to venture into a music career alongside her acting journey, having lent her vocals to songs like 'Maane Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' and 'Matlabi Yariyan'. The actress recently performed at the Mumbai festival. Posting a video of her rendition of ‘Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo’ on Instagram, she expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Andddd it’s done….I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everything I could wish for and more. Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me.”

However, the video didn't sit well with some netizens who criticized her music skills. One user remarked, "I’m just imagining the pain of thousands of aspiring singers in the audience waiting for only one chance to go on the stage and rock it!" Another commented, "Your voice is precious, please keep it to yourself only." Yet another user expressed scepticism, stating, "Autotune doesn't work on stage."

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her role in the biopic ‘Chamkila’ opposite Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film dives into the life and legacy of Punjab’s iconic musician, Amar Singh Chamkila.