Oscar organisers plan to stop protesters from disrupting the event

The organizers of the Oscars have taken measures to prevent demonstrators from disrupting the 96th Academy Awards by increasing security. "We are aware of the potential for protests, and we have various contingency plans in place that we can quickly implement if necessary," stated a senior security official from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, discussing the anticipated presence of anti-Gaza War demonstrators around Hollywood and Highland.

Proclaiming “no awards during a genocide” and a collation of pro-Palestine and pro-ceasefire groups are scheduled to meet up Sunday near the venue has now shuttered, reports deadline.com.

“We will not let people turn away from the atrocities in Gaza. We are taking action and making sure Palestine will not be ignored for some glitz and glam,” Film Workers for Palestine and SAG-AFTRA for Ceasefire stated earlier this week, ahead of their self-described “Action on Oscars Sunday.”

The organisers’ plan to stop protestors from stealing the spotlight at Oscars are being kept under secrecy.

However, the intention is to keep arriving attendees far away from the protesters flooding the streets. The ultimate goal of organisers is to also make sure nominees, presenters and guests have the opportunity to walk the red carpet.

“Officers are working closely with event organisers and security agencies, implementing comprehensive measures to ensure a safe Oscars experience for all,” Los Angeles Police Department Commander Randy Goddard said of the police’s role.

“LAPD is bolstering security to prevent disruptions by demonstrators,” Goddard added.

“LAPD will ensure the safe arrival and entry of guests into the Oscars venue, alongside maintaining a secure environment for the event,” he added.

