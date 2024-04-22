Actor Kunjan's daughter Swathi Kunjan ties the knot with Abhinand Basant

Swathi Kunjan, the daughter of actor Kunjan, recently tied the knot with Abhinand Basant. The wedding ceremony was a grand affair, graced by numerous Malayalam celebrities. Among the attendees were superstars such as Mammootty and Mohanlal, highlighting the close bond shared between Mammootty's family and Kunjan's. Mammootty, along with his wife Sulfath, and children Dulquer Salmaan and Surumi, graced the occasion with their presence.

Actors like Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Bindu Panicker, and Kunchacko Boban were among the distinguished guests who celebrated the joyous occasion. Swathi, the youngest daughter of Kunjan, has earned acclaim as a talented fashion designer. Her impressive career includes collaborations with prestigious brands like Nita Ambani's Her Circle and Femina magazine. Starting as a stylist under Akshita Singh at Femina, Swathi eventually rose to the position of head stylist.