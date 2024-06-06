Malayalam
Entertainment

Mammootty, Mohanlal congratulate Suresh Gopi on election victory

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 06, 2024 11:47 AM IST
Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Suresh Gopi secured a victory in Kerala's Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency on June 4. This win marks a significant achievement for the BJP as it opens its account in Kerala.
Following his victory, Malayalam actors Mammootty and Mohanlal extended their congratulations to their fellow actor. Mohanlal shared a photo of Suresh Gopi, writing, "Congratulations dear Suresh." Similarly, Mammootty posted, "Hearty congrats dear Suresh on your victory," along with a picture. Suresh Gopi shared their posts on his X page and expressed his gratitude. Many other celebrities and his ardent fans also congratulated him on his win.

In the election, Gopi defeated CPI leader V S Sunilkumar in a closely contested battle. According to Election Commission figures, Gopi garnered a total of 4,12,338 votes, while Sunilkumar received 3,37,652 votes. Congress's senior leader K Muraleedharan finished in third place with 3,28,124 votes.

