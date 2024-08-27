Social media divided over Prithviraj’s stand on Hema Committee report

Actor Prithviraj's response at a press meet regarding the Hema Commission report has received mixed reactions on social media. Advocate Harish Vasudevan and writer Ramya S Anand claimed that the actor was just putting on a show and did not mean some of the things he said at the press meet. Harish pointed out that the actor was busy building his career along with the predators when the survivor in the sexual assault case was isolated in AMMA. However, author Basheer Vallikunnu and social media personality Murali Thummarukudy appreciated Prithviraj for taking a strong stand on the issue.

Harish Vasudevan

The last time we saw Prithviraj making a comment on this whole episode is, when he delivered a mass dialogue after a crucial AMMA meeting which was convened to decide whether to expel Dileep, years ago. After that, the survivor proceeded with the case and she was isolated in AMMA. Prithviraj who claimed to be her ‘best buddy’ didn’t utter a word then. He was busy building his career alongside the perpetrators. Prithviraj is the one who gained significant advantage in the absence of Dileep in the film industry. Despite many of his colleagues turning hostile in court, Prithviraj didn’t seem to be aware of it, until today. He entered at the fag end of the fight steered by a group of women and delivered some mass dialogues and became a hero, just like the ones you see on the silverscreen. In fact, his performance looked far more original than his portrayal of Najeeb in 'Aadujeevitham.' Those who reacted against the injustices sacrificed their careers and had suffered a lot. Meanwhile, those who stayed silent by compromising gained advantages.

Ramya S Anand

Prithviraj prepared well for his performance at the press meet. No wonder the ordinary viewer appreciated his performance.

Basheer Vallikkunnu

There is no diplomacy or lack of clarity in Prithviraj’s statements. It was a relief to see him take a strong stand seeking stringent measures based on the findings of Hema Committee and AMMA's handling of the report.

Murali Thummarukudy

I have been wondering why Prithviraj was not saying anything despite the explosive revelations by a lot of women in Malayalam cinema. There was not even an iota of confusion in his words. This seemed like the strongest reaction from an artist after the report was released. I still have hope in our youngsters and the future of Malayalam cinema. Thank you Prithviraj.

Sidhu Panackal (Production controller)

In Prithviraj’s case, no one had any counter questions as he spoke with clarity. Usually, reporters are bound to ask sensational questions. However, they don't have any counter questions if the person responds with clarity and strong conviction.

However, I do not agree with what Prithviraj said about his banned from the industry much before Prithviraj. He must remember that his father Sukumaran was the first person to face such a ban.