Is 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' a worthy successor? Trailer sparks mixed reactions

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have finally released the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming film, featuring a stellar cast that includes Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Unveiled on Wednesday, the trailer spans over three minutes and is set against the vibrant backdrop of Kolkata.

The trailer opens with the ominous doors of the “haveli” swinging back into action. This time, Kartik’s character, Rooh Baba, faces not one, but two Manjulikas—one portrayed by Vidya Balan, who captivated audiences in the first instalment in 2007, and the other by Madhuri Dixit in this new version. Once again, Kartik takes on the role of a conman masquerading as a baba, while Triptii Dimri plays his love interest. The beloved Rajpal Yadav returns as the charming Chota Pandit, adding a comedic touch to the story.

With a blend of comedy and suspense, the trailer teases a thrilling confrontation between Rooh Baba and the two Manjulikas. This film marks the third instalment of the franchise that began with the 2007 hit. The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar alongside Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi, and Rajpal Yadav.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam classic 'Manichitrathazhu', directed by Fazil. However, the question arises: do these sequels truly warrant continuation? While Bhool Bhulaiyaa achieved significant success at the box office and has earned its place as a cult classic, opinions on the new instalment appear mixed.

Under the trailer, one viewer commented, "This film is proof that some stories are better left untold." Another added, "It's painful to see such a legendary franchise go downhill." Yet another remarked, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa deserved a worthy successor, not just a cash grab with a popular star."

As fans await the film's release in theatres, only time will tell if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lives up to the legacy of its predecessor.