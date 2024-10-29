Unni Mukundan's 'Marco' faces Censor Board heat?

The makers of Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Marco' revealed that certain cuts will be made to the teaser of the film when it releases in theatres on October 31. The makers said the changes were being made to comply with the UA certification norms of the Central Board of Film Certification. However, they assured the audience that they will make all attempts to release the film without any edits.

“We are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated teaser for our upcoming film Marco will be showcased in theatres starting this Diwali. Due to certification guidelines, we were required to trim or blur certain parts of the teaser to comply with the UA certification. The step was essential to ensure the teaser could be displayed across all theatres and with all movie ratings, broadening its reach. We want to assure our audience that these adjustments have been made solely for the teaser's certification and in the full length feature film, we are truing our best to give the output without any edits.

We are also committed to showcasing Marco in its entirety, as it was originally intended. We will strive to secure clearance from the censor board without any trimming or cutting of the shots we have have captured. Our team is dedicated to presenting the film without compromising on any scenes, ensuring a bold and true cinematic experience. As a production company, Cubes Entertainments is dedicated to bring out hte best from our industry. We are determined to deliver Marco with no compromises on quality or creativity. Together, lets continue to raise the standard of our cinema,” wrote Shareef Mohammed, who is bankrolling the movie under the banner of Cubes Entertainments.