Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, and Fahadh Faasil's starrer movie 'Bougainvillea' was released in theatres earlier on October 17, 2024. Now, the movie, directed by Amal Neerad, is all set to make its debut on a streaming platform.

The psychological slasher crime thriller will be available for streaming on SonyLIV starting December 13, 2024. The film’s OTT release will arrive nearly two months after its theatrical premiere.

The screenplay of Bougainvillea is co-written by Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad, and is adapted from Lajo Jose’s novel Ruthinte Lokam. Jyothirmayi, making a notable comeback with this film, received widespread acclaim for her compelling portrayal of Reethu. Kunchacko Boban plays her supportive husband, while a strong supporting cast, including Sharafudheen, Srinda, Veena Nandakumar, and others, adds significant depth to the story.