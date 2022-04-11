'Beast' starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde: What to Expect

Ever since the film Beats' promotion dropped a bombshell on the internet in the form of the video song 'Arabic Kuthu' Vijay fans began tracking the film's arrival in a frenzied fervour.

The promo videos which came forth thereafter, including the trailer that came last, have sent tumultuous ripples across movie buffs.

It is now almost certain what is most enjoyed in Vijay movies - foot-tapping numbers, hilarious dance moves and pulsating action scenes - are abundantly packed into this movie as well, and maybe in a far more thrilling manner.

If the ingredients are featured in the right mix in the movie, 'Beast' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar will surely find its place in the list of gigantic hits in Indian cinema.

While Anirudh Ravichander has ensured his music lends power to the thriller, Manoj Paramahamsa's camera seems to have captured the drama and actions without losing a bit of their essence.

Other actors in the movie include Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Liliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal among others.