Anil Nedumangad: A power packed performer

The Malayalam cinema industry is shocked about the untimely demise of actor Anil Nedumangad. Death had summoned the extremely talented actor when he was at the helm of his career. Though he came into the movies a little late, Anil could make a mark of his own in the movies, playing unique characters. Anil, who had completed his education at the MG College and School of Drama, was always passionate about cinema. He had a special skill to steal the scene even while sharing screen space with legendary actors. After graduating from the School of Drama, Anil had gone straight to iconic film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan to ask for a chance to act in his movie. This story is quite popular among the cinema workers. The veteran director had once asked Anil to meet him at his house in Thiruvananthapuram. Instead of an electronic calling bell, Adoor’s house which is built in the traditional style has a hanging bell at the front door. Hearing the bell, Adoor opened the door and Anil introduced himself.

However, it was Anil’s comment, ‘I have heard that ‘one should ring bells’ (to be a sycophant) to earn a name in cinema. Should I do that to you too?’ that made Adoor laugh out loud.

Though he wasn’t a mimicry artist, Anil had prepared the scripts for countless comedy shows and skits. He began his career through the television industry, shining as an anchor. It was the popular TV show Jurassic World which had earned him fans. The unique mannerisms of the character in that show had defined the incredible talent of the actor in Anil. He soon landed a guest role in Rajeev Ravi’s Njan Steve Lopez, which was actually written for another popular actor. Anil soon earned the name as a power packed performer who could effortlessly pull off any role.

Anil’s amazing growth as an actor could be perceived when he fabulously essayed the complex character in Kammattipadam. He didn’t have any difficulty playing an old man even when he was only 40 years old then. Anil had perfected his skills in dialogue delivery at the theater and used it to give more depth and meaning to his characters in the films. Ayyapanum Koshyum, the last film of director Sachy, was a fabulous movie which had a long list of talented actors playing prominent roles. Anil shined as CI Satheesh amid a stellar star cast comprising Prithviraj, Biju Menon and veteran director Ranjith. Malayalam cinema, which was beginning to break away from the shambles of blind star worship and trying to explore newer themes, could no longer ignore incredibly talented actors like Anil Nedumangad.

On the birthday of director Sachy, who too had bid adieu to the world this year, Anil had shared a heartwarming post on his social media. “I know I should write about this man today; yet I can’t. The cover photo on my FB page would be yours until the day I die. One day when I came late to the sets for no fault of mine, Sachy stared me into my eyes for a few seconds and said, ‘You too have become a star, haven’t you?’ I told him that I haven’t, but I could become one if he made me. He had observed and researched a lot while writing the character of CI Satheesh. I always used to imitate Sachy’s sound and the way he talked,” Anil had written, recalling the fabulous days that he had shared with Sachy on the sets.

The audience still remembers CI Satheesh’s mass dialogues that had drawn applauses in the theaters. After the tragic death of actor Anil Nedumangad that unfortunately happened on the birthday of late film maker Sachy one would agree that 2020 has indeed been a disastrous year for Malayalam cinema.