CPM plans to accommodate AK Saseendran in Congress (S) as NCP heads for split

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, a partner of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, is apparently heading for an imminent split in the state.

Discontent started brewing within the party with the induction of the Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) into the LDF. Jose K Mani, the son of the late K M Mani, is most likely to demand the Pala seat, which his father represented for over 50 years, while the incumbent MLA Mani C Kappan of the NCP is adamant that he would not leave the seat.

Kappan and a few other leaders are reportedly planning to leave the Left front and join the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). A K Saseendran, the lone NCP member in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet, meanwhile, is firm against such a move.

While NCP state president Peethambaran Master and Kappan have ruled out giving Pala and Kuttanad seats, Saseendran said the Jose K Mani faction has the right to demand the seat and it should be honoured. However, the sitting seats of NCP cannot be parted with, he added.

With Kappan hitting back saying that Saseendran who is talking about accommodating Jose K Mani, should do so by quitting his own seat and giving it to them, the bitter fight within the party has come out in the public domain. P J Joseph on the other hand reiterated that Kappan would be the UDF candidate from Pala thereby giving hints about his front' strategy.

Saseendran is likely to join the Congress (S), another LDF ally, in case his NCP colleagues leave the front. The CPM is orchestrating the move to keep Saseendran within the front, Manorama News reported.

While Saseendran wants to contest from his sitting seat of Elathur in the upcoming assembly polls as well, the CPM's plan is to shift him to the Kannur constituency currently represented by Congress (S)'s Kadannappally Ramachandran, who, according to CPM sources, will not be contesting in the next polls. Ramachandran, the Ports minister in the Pinarayi government, has already welcomed Saseendran to his party.

Saseendran faction for Kerala NCP?

There are also reports that Saseendran faction was planning to float a new party with state vice president P K Rajan as the president of the new outfit. The leaders behind the move were sure that LDF would allot Saseendran's Elathur seat and Kuttanad seat to their faction. Kuttanad, represented by NCP's Thomas K Chandy, is lying vacant after his death. Chandy's brother Thomas K Thomas, who eyes to contest from Kuttanad, has also joined hands with Saseendran for the moment.

The rival factions within the NCP have convened meetings of district leaderships to mobilize support, in a strong indication that the party is headed for a split.

During the leadership meetings held in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in the presence of NCP state president T P Peethambaran, strong emotions were expressed by leaders against the injustice meted out to the party in the recently held local body polls. There was a demand that the leadership should take a decision which upholds the party's pride and identity.

Peethambaran said the party had not thought about changing the front and the sentiments expressed by the district units would be conveyed to the central leadership.

Jose has no right over Pala: Kappan

Kappan has said that Jose K Mani who was defeated in Pala had no right to demand their sitting seat.

"LDF fought the battle and wrested Pala seat after 52 years. None of the seats won by the NCP would be given away. I will contest as LDF candidate, There is no need to ask the LDF leadership whether it would allot the Pala seat to us. There is no question of LDF not giving the seat either. No one from the LDF has demanded Pala seat from us so far. Jose K Mani's seats had been reduced in the Assembly segment including Pala municipality and Thalanad panchayat. What right has a passerby to demand Pala seat," he told media persons in Pala.

Kappan said that the NCP leadership had already taken a decision regarding Pala. Sharad Pawar has been apprised about the matter and the veteran leader has asked not to part with the seat. No decision has been taken on quitting LDF. NCP will remain united. NCP is a national party with 7 Lok Sabha MPs and an identical number of Rajya Sabha MPs. No discussions have taken place with UDF over the seat. Everyone has the freedom to welcome whoever they want to, the Pala MLA said .

He said Oommen Chandy was invited to the meet held in memory of Thomas Chandy, in his capacity as the former chief minister. There is no politics behind the invite.

P C George to contest from Pala?

P C Geroge MLA has given indications that his party would contest Pala assembly seat.

His outfit, Kerala Janapaksham, which is in neither LDF nor UDF, will contest five seats. George's son Shaun George is likely to be fielded from Poonjar. "I will decide the fate of Pala. I am a UDF supporter. If I join UDF they will win seven seats," he said. While speaking in the counter point programme of Manorama News, he even gave hints about contesting Pala seat.

The Poonjar MLA said that he would hold discussions with the UDF. "We have conveyed to them our demand for at least five seats. Poonjar, Pala, Kanjirapally, Irinjalakuda besides one seat in Malappuram district. The state leadership of Kerala Janapaksham which is meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on January 8 will take a decision on the issue.