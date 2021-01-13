Prison attire set for overhaul, change to avoid hanging by inmates

Kozhikode: The prison uniform is set to change in Kerala. Male prisoners will wear T-shirts and shorts, while women inmates will don churidars soon.

A decision was taken to change the dress code as incidents of prisoners hanging themselves in the jail using dhotis (mundu) were being reported occasionally.

After a prisoner killed himself at the Kozhikode sub-jail the other day, Jail DGP Rishi Raj Singh suggested T-shirt and shorts for prisoners.

The new uniform would be arranged in collaboration with private companies. The colour has not been decided yet. One prisoner will be given two pairs of the uniform.

In the first phase, the attire of the prisoners in the Kozhikode jail would be changed. The jail has 200 male and 15 women prisoners.

Private companies willing to sponsor the clothes should contact the jail authorities.