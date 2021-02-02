CPM distances itself from Vijayaraghavan's remark on Panakkad visit by Congress leaders

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM is trying to distance itself from its state secretary A Vijayaraghavan's controversial statement pertaining to the visit of Congress leaders to the Panakkad house of Muslim League's spiritual and political head Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

The CPM state secretariat has now stated that a meeting between Congress leaders and state president of Muslim League, which is a political party and an alliance partner of the United Democratic Front, should not have been disparaged. The circumstances don't warrant such remarks against the Panakkad-based Thangal family, the party observed.

Vijayaraghavan had ridiculed the visit of Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala to Panakkad on December 27.

"Today's morning news is about Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy's visit to Panakkad. The objective of their visit is clear. The UDF and Congress leaders are stitching and expanding alliance with religiously fundamentalist political organisations,” Vijayaraghavan said raising a furore.

In Kerala's political and public spheres Panakkad town in Malappuram district is synonymous as the seat of power of Congress ally Muslim League.

'Speak with caution'

In the backdrop of the controversy, the CPM has asked its leaders to exercise caution while expressing opinions on political issues at a time when the assembly election in the state is round the corner.

The CPM observed that Vijayaraghavan's contentious statement should have been avoided. Even Vijayaraghavan too concurred it was inopportune, but sought to clarify his position saying that he was only referring to the Congress move to strengthen its alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami with which it had joined hands during the recent local body polls at Muslim League’s initiative.

The state Congress leadership hit back at Vijayaraghavan accusing him of speaking in a blatantly communal tone.

However, the CPM secretariat pointed out that Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami should have been differentiated properly while making the remarks. The CPM does not believe that the League and Jamaat-e-Islami are one.

But the state's leading ruling party criticised the UDF stand alleging that the opposition was adopting communal stand in the current circumstances.

Meanwhile, Vijayraghavan completely omitted Muslim League’s name in an article written by him in party mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani' which appeared on Monday.