Pathanamthitta native in Kamala Harris’ economic policy team

Michael C George
Our Correspondent
Published: February 25, 2021 11:19 AM IST Read In Malayalam
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A Pathanamthitta native is part of US Vice-President Kamala Harris economic policy-making team. Kamala Harris has included Michael C George, 27, in the special team of policy advisors.

Michael is the son of Dr Thomas George, a native of Mallassery in Pathanamthitta, and Dr Mariya George, a native of the Philippines. He was born and brought up in America.

Michael was part of the transition team after Joe Biden was elected as the US President. Michael also did his internship at the White House during his student days.

Michael had secured an MS in Social Science from the London School of Economics and also a master’s degree in Comparative Social Policy from Oxford. He had done the internship at the White House during the presidency of Barack Obama.

Thomas George's parents T George and Gracy are proud of their grandson for becoming part of the American administration. Michael's grandfather T George is the younger brother of MLA Mathew T Thomas' father Reverend T Thomas.

