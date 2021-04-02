Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

ED put pressure to implicate Pinarayi, alleges Sandeep Nair

Sandeep Nair, an accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case
Sandeep Nair, an accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case. File photo: Manorama
Our Correspondent
Published: April 02, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: One more accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case has stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had put pressure on him to implicate Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and two other leaders in the case.

Accused Sandeep Nair made the statement while deposing before the Crime Branch at the Central Prison at Poojappura here on Friday.

Nair reportedly told a team led by Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) that ED officials had put pressure on him while he was in their custody and later in jail. The Crime Branch DySP has now completed questioning the accused.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Crime Branch has registered two cases against ED, and the State agency has primarily been probing the move to implicate Vijayan in the case.

It is learnt that the Crime Branch sleuths questioned Nair, now in ED remand in the smuggling case, without the knowledge of the central agency.

The Crime Branch questioned Nair even as it is locked in a legal battle with ED, which has requested the High Court to quash the case against it.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.