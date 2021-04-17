Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Land Rover designed by Prince Philip to carry his coffin

Fit for, and designed by, a prince: Philip's Land Rover funeral hearse
The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip at his funeral on April 17, 2021, is seen at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters
Reuters
Published: April 17, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Topic | Fasttrack

Windsor: When Prince Philip's coffin is conveyed to church for his funeral service, it will be taken in a specially-commissioned Land Rover that the British royal himself helped design.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died last week aged 99 and his funeral will be held entirely at Windsor Castle on Saturday, with no public allowed.

Although the event has been scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions, many traditional elements will remain, with a military procession inside the castle and pall bearers from units with close links to Philip.

However, in place of the usual hearse, Philip's body will be taken from its current resting place to St George's Chapel on a bespoke Land Rover which has been modified to carry a coffin - in keeping with Philip's original plans for the funeral.

Jaguar Land Rover
The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip at his funeral on April 17, 2021, is seen at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Buckingham Palace said the prince started on the project with Land Rover 18 years ago with the hearse based on a Defender TD 130 chassis and then modified, with the open top rear section custom made to Philip's specification.

Fit for, and designed by, a prince: Philip's Land Rover funeral hearse
The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip at his funeral on April 17, 2021, is seen at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

It was painted Dark Bronze Green, a colour used for many military Land Rovers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Monday it was fitting that Philip would be taken to his final resting place on a modified Land Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover
The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip at his funeral on April 17, 2021, is seen at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

"That vehicle's unique and idiosyncratic silhouette reminds the world that he was above all a practical man, who could take something very traditional – whether a machine or indeed a great national institution – and find a way by his own ingenuity to improve it, to adapt it for the 20th or the 21st century," Johnson said.

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.