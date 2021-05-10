Speeding, poor judgment capsized LPG tanker at Chala, reveal CCTV visuals

Kannur: Speeding and the driver's poor judgment capsized a bullet tanker ferrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Chala bypass on Thursday, CCTV visuals revealed.

It was also revealed that the driver had taken a sharp turn without adequately slowing down the tanker. Eyewitnesses had said the tanker was speeding just before it met with the accident.

The vehicle ran over a road divider before capsizing to the left. A tragedy was averted since no other vehicles were on the road when the accident occurred.

The driver was apparently confused when the tanker reached the Bypass Junction where the road diverges to the State highway to Koothuparamba and to Thalassery bypass.

The vehicle was speeding towards the State highway, and the driver, on realizing that he was about to take the wrong direction, made a sharp right turn to Thalassery. He lost control over the vehicle, which ran over the divider and capsized.

Earlier in 2012, 20 people were charred to death at Chala after another LPG tanker had capsized and caught fire.

The Chala bypass has been accident prone ever since it was opened. It has been alleged that the road dividers between Bypass Junction to Chala Temple Stop have been set up unscientifically. There were also complaints of heavy vehicles going out of control while taking a turn towards Nadal bypass from the junction.

Drivers are often confused on reaching the junction from where the road diverges to Koothuparamba and Thalassery. Local residents have already appealed to authorities to set up speed-breakers at the junction.

It has also been alleged that the road dividers are barely visible at night.