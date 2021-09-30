Manorama Online's 'Techspectations Educate 2021' to offer a splendid digital bonanza on Oct 23

Together we stand in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the dangerous challenge the world has faced in its lifetime. But cheering us all, science and information technology has made great strides in the last one-and-a-half-years. Start-ups and tech firms are now on a mission to maintain the same kind of momentum in the days ahead. This also coincides with the attempts being made by the global financial sector to shrug itself off from the crisis by finding new opportunities in the market to regain its growth trajectory. It is at this juncture that Manorama Online is hosting the 4th Edition of 'Techspectations', the gathering of some of the finest minds in the digital platform. The event, titled this time as 'Techspectations Educate 2021', will be held as a virtual digital summit on October 23, with a special focus on education.

The first edition of Techspectations, held on the sidelines of Manorama Online's 20th anniversary, was the first national digital summit held in Kerala. The second edition of Techspectations held in Kochi saw stalwarts from the New Age presenting the latest trends and challenges in the virtual world. The third summit held in the virtual format in 2020, which came after the two on-ground summits, was also well-received. This time, the deliberations would mainly revolve around rapid changes happening in the technological realm. Discussions would also throw valuable insights into the continued impact of digital, social, mobile and video media, e-commerce, fake news and startups on human life.

As the name 'Techspectation Educate 2021' suggests, the summit will witness sessions on how the education sector in Kerala is opening up new vistas. It will give all the stakeholders in the knowledge sector a comprehensive idea about the dynamic opportunities and multiple challenges involved in online education.

Platform developers, edu-tech companies, education experts, scholars, researchers, teachers, students, parents, college and school authorities, technical gadget makers, internet service providers, digital publishers and government officials will share their thoughts on the positive changes the online education sector have witnessed during the otherwise tough times of COVID-19.

Opportunities

The knowledge sessions and deliberations at the virtual summit have been designed in a special way so as to help the participants upgrade their professional skills. It will also give them tips on fine tuning business strategy in the post-COVID scenario.

CEOs, CTOs, CXOs, VPs, Senior Managers, Directors, Board Members, managers, heads, IT engineers, developers, entrepreneurs , business partners, digital marketing professionals, professors, business consultants, executives, students, research scholars and government staff are expected to join the event.

Dignitaries to be present

Dharmendra Pradhan - Union Minister of Education (Topic: National Education Policy - Approach, Opportunities & Challenges)

Kiruba Shankar - CEO, Business Blog Private Limited

Dr Chenraj Roychand - Chancellor, JAIN Deemed-to-be University

John M Thomas - CEO, Infopark (Kerala Startup EcoSystem)

Shery S Kurian - CEO, TutorComp

Dr Raj Singh - Vice-Chancellor, JAIN Deemed-to-be University

Shaiju Aravind - CEO, EduBrisk

Arjun Mohan - CEO India UpGrad

Shashank Potturu - CEO, Contura

Tom Joseph - Director, New Initiatives, JAIN Deemed-to-be University

Sidharth Banerjee - CEO (India & APAC), Pearson Education

Theresa Jacobs - Executive Director, Learning, ISDC (Immersive Classroom AR/VR and New Age Technology)

Jain Online is the main partner of the summit.

Visit http://www.educate.techspectations.com to know more about the summit and book your seat in advance.

So, tech lovers and start-ups, don't miss this edition of 'Techspectations' as it enables you to learn from peers, stay ahead of the curve and emerge as top performers.