Gautam Mehra to reveal his wisdom at session on AI, Business Intelligence

A session on Artificial Intelligence and Business Intelligence is among the highlights of the latest edition of Techspectations, Kerala’s biggest digital summit organised by Manorama Online. Gautam Mehra, Founder and CEO, ProfitWheel, who has over two decades of top-class experience in the field of digital advertising, would be a distinguished participant in this programme.

In fact, Gautam has the honour of introducing India to the concept of an end-to-end web solution company by launching his firm, Sigel WebSolutions. Later, Gautam set up the total digital services agency, Ultraviolet Digital Solutions.

Interestingly, Gautam’s hobbies when he has some free time include hacking the network at his own house and giving lessons on coding to his nephew.

Gautam displayed his talents while leading the social media business section of iProspect India. He also arranged the partnership between the Japanese advertising firm Dentsu and Facebook. Another achievement of Gautam is creating awareness about the benefits of the digital market among the major digital brands in India.

At Techspectations 2023, the fifth edition of Kerala's premier digital event being organised as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of Manorama Online, Gautam will join the discussion on Artificial Intelligence and Business Intelligence. Techspectations 2023 is scheduled to take place at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17. Top experts, investors and other stakeholders in the technology sector will participate in the event. The sessions will deal with topics such as social media, mobiles, video, e-commerce, fake news and startups, which are revolutionizing the digital world.

With Dentsu International, Gautam has occupied posts such as Chief Data Officer and with DAN Programmatic, he was Chief Executive Officer. Gautam’s achievements have been recognized and he has won the ’40 under 40’ Award of Campaign Asia.

As Founder and CEO of ProfitWheel, Gautam has recently attracted an investment of US Dollars four million for his company, reflecting the trust of investors in him.

Gautam’s bio-data reveals that he spent two years so far with ProfitWheel. Earlier, he was with Dentsu for five years, DAN Programmatic two-and-a-half years, iProspect three years and Ultraviolet two-and-a-half years. He also worked with Sigel WebSolutions for four-and-a-half years.

Techspectations 2023

Techspectations 2023 will take place at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17 as part of the celebrations marking 25 years of Manorama Online. The theme of the latest edition of the event is 'Manorama Online @25: Absorb, evolve & thrive in New Digital Order'.

The summit will discuss topics revolutionizing the digital world such as startups and angel investors, future of news, Artificial Intelligence and Business Intelligence, the new digital order, prospects of luxury brands in India and blurring lines of the entertainment industry.

