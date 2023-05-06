Malayalam
'Manorama Weekly', 'The Week' rank first in circulation

Our Correspondent
Published: May 06, 2023 10:09 AM IST
Manorama Weekly, The Week
The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) revealed the data as part of its audit held in July-December 2022. Photo: Manorama
'Manorama Weekly' ranks first among periodicals in the country as per the statistics from the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the July-December 2022 period. 

Among the English magazines, 'The Week', another publication from Malayala Manorama, ranks first in the country.

The other day it was reported that 'Malayala Manorama' was found the second largest circulated daily in India with 19,20,096 copies. The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) revealed the data as part of its audit held in July-December 2022.

'Dainik Bhaskar' has topped the list of largest circulated dailies in India, while 'The Times of India' bagged the third position.

