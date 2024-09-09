iPhone 16 launch today | Check price & key features

The much-anticipated Apple iPhone 16 will debut at Apple's September 2024 launch event on Monday, alongside three additional iPhone 16 variants. According to reports, the new iPhone will sport a sleeker design, featuring a capsule-shaped camera module. It will be powered by Apple’s cutting-edge A18 chip—the fastest ever in an iPhone. It will also showcase enhanced AI capabilities with Apple Intelligence, offering a more personalized user experience.



With a larger battery, improved thermal management, and a refined display, the iPhone 16 promises to deliver an upgraded experience.

iPhone 16 pricing in India

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is expected to be priced at Rs 79,990, while the 256GB and 512GB models are projected to cost Rs 89,990 and Rs 1,09,990, respectively. With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, buyers can choose repayment tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months.

Release date

The iPhone 16 launch event is scheduled for September 9, 2024, at 10.30 pm IST.

Specifications

Design: The iPhone 16 will feature a pill-shaped camera module with vertically aligned primary and ultrawide lenses, allowing for better camera sensor arrangement. Additionally, a new "Capture" button will enable quick photo or video capture, while an "Action" button, previously exclusive to Pro models, is expected to enhance customization. The device will feature a color-infused glass back and aluminium frame, offering both style and durability with an IP67 water resistance rating. The iPhone 16 will also introduce two new colour options: purple and white.

Camera: The dual-camera setup will include a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view. The improved f/2.2 aperture will deliver brighter low-light images, while Apple's enhanced image-processing technology will ensure stunning results with advanced noise reduction and HDR performance. The front camera will be a 12MP shooter for high-quality selfies.

Performance: Powered by the A18 Bionic processor, the iPhone 16 will offer significant performance improvements with its 3nm fabrication process, enabling faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and superior gaming performance. The device will also come equipped with 8GB of RAM and a new thermal management system to minimize overheating.

AI Capabilities: iPhone 16 will integrate AI deeply into iOS 18, debuting a personalized digital assistant. This AI will predict user needs, offer smart suggestions, and assist with tasks like drafting emails and translating languages in real-time.

Display: The iPhone 16 will boast a 6.1-inch OLED display with Dynamic Island and Super Retina XDR technology for vibrant visuals. Micro-lens technology will enhance brightness while conserving battery power, and the Ceramic Shield protection will improve durability.

Battery: A 3,561 mAh battery, combined with smart battery optimization from the A18 chip, is expected to offer up to 20 hours of video playback and over 80 hours of audio playback.

The Apple iPhone 16, powered by iOS 18 and the A18 chip, is set to deliver a seamless experience with top-tier camera features, enhanced AI capabilities, and a sleek design.