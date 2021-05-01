Lockdown in Delhi extended by a week

New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week.

The ongoing lockdown that was scheduled to conclude at 5am on May 3, now stands extended for another week.

The national capital has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 cases since the past few weeks. As per the data received on Saturday morning, the city recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in the past 24 hours - the 13th straight day when Delhi reported more than 20,000 cases a day.