Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Lockdown in Delhi extended by a week

Lockdown 3.0 guidelines: What activities are allowed in red zones
Volunteers create awareness about staying home during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 01, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week.

The ongoing lockdown that was scheduled to conclude at 5am on May 3, now stands extended for another week.

The national capital has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 cases since the past few weeks. As per the data received on Saturday morning, the city recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in the past 24 hours - the 13th straight day when Delhi reported more than 20,000 cases a day.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.