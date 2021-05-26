Lakshadweep administrator races ahead with draconian steps ignoring protests

Kavaratti: Paying little heed to the widespread protests against his draconian reforms, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel is all set to implement more reforms in the union territory.

A list of incompetent government employees are to be prepared with immediate effect, a new notification issued by the administration on Wednesday said.

A selection board has already been formed in the UT, upsetting the existing hiring norms. No Lakshadweep representatives were incorporated in the board.

The decision to compile a list of incompetent employees followed this move. It is suspected that it is a move to dismiss more employees from government service.

Hundreds of casual and contract labourers working under different departments had earlier lost their jobs after the rules on the island were changed.

"The administration is trying to take away the jobs of the islanders," Youth Congress workers alleged.

The islanders are likely to challenge the new order in the High Court.

A virtual all-party meet has been summoned on Thursday to discuss the administrator's reforms. BJP representatives will also participate in the meet.

Opposition parties in Lakshadweep and Kerala are up in arms against various measures initiated by the Administrator of the group of islands, terming them as "anti-people" and have sought his recall.

They alleged that the administrator unilaterally lifted restrictions on the use of alcohol in the Muslim-majority islands; banned beef products, citing Animal Preservation; and demolished fishermen's sheds built on the coastal areas, saying they violated the Coast Guard Act.

The BJP, defending Patel, claimed that the protests were a result of his efforts to end "corrupt practices" involving local politicians prevalent and usher in development there.