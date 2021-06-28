Malayalam
Modi govt decides to give one year extension to Venugopal as A-G

PTI
Published: June 28, 2021 05:12 PM IST
K K Venugopal
K.K. Venugopal. Credit: Nikhil Kanekal/ Wikimedia Commons
Topic | India

The central government has decided to extend the tenure of K K Venugopal as the Attorney General by one year, sources said on Monday.
Though the attorney general usually has a tenure of three years, when his first term as A-G was to end last year, Venugopal had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age. He is 90.
Keeping in mind the high profile cases he is handling in the Supreme Court and his experience at the Bar, the government has decided to extend his tenure for one more year, the sources said.
Formal orders regarding his fresh extension would be issued soon, they said.
Venugopal took over as the Attorney General on July 1, 2017. He succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the top law officer of the Union government.

