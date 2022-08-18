Bilkis Bano's rapists are 'brahmins, have good sanskaar': BJP legislator

New Delhi: A BJP legislator has stirred another controversy after labelling the 11 men convicted for the rape of Bilkis Bano and released by the Gujarat government before their time as "Brahmins" having "good sanskaar".

The legislator in the crosshair is none other than CK Raulji, one of the two BJP leaders who were part of the Gujarat government panel that unanimously decided to release the rapists.

The decision was taken after one of the convicts approached the Supreme Court seeking remission. It was then passed on to the state government.

"I don't know whether they committed any crime or not. But there has to be the intention of committing a crime," CK Raulji is heard telling a reporter from Mojo Story.

"They were Brahmins and Brahmins are known to have good sanskaar. It might have been someone's ill intention to corner and punish them," the legislator added.

The video was shared widely on social media, inviting much wrath.

“They are Brahmins, Men of Good Sanskaar. Their conduct in jail was good": BJP MLA #CKRaulji



BJP now terms rapists as ‘Men of Good Sanskar’. This is the lowest a party can ever stoop! 🙏 @KTRTRS @pbhushan1 pic.twitter.com/iuOZ9JTbhh — YSR (@ysathishreddy) August 18, 2022

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Seven members of her family were murdered, among them her three-year-old daughter whose head was bashed with rocks. Seven other relatives, who she says were also killed, were declared "missing".