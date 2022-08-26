CJI Ramana apologises for not giving much attention to listing of cases

New Delhi: Chief Justice N.V. Ramana on Friday termed the pendency of cases a huge challenge and expressed regret on not giving required attention to issues with listing of cases and schedule of hearing of matters.

Chief Justice, who was heading the ceremonial bench, said those concerned attempted developing modules, however due to security issues and compatibility, not much progress was made, and there is a need to deploy modern technology to resolve the issue.

Justice Ramana said, "Let all of us march forward with the discussion and dialogue in the process of giving speedy and affordable justice to the common mana," and he would not be either the first or the last to make contribution towards the development of the institution.

He said the people will come and go, but the institution remains forever, and emphasized on protecting the credibility of the institution, important to command respect from the people and the society.

On courts functioning amid Covid-19 pandemic, he said running of courts was prioritised.

Justice Ramana said the needs of the judiciary were different from those of the rest, and emphasised that unless the bar cooperates, it would be difficult to bring in necessary changes, and added that Indian judiciary has grown with time and it cannot be defined or judged by one single order or judgement.

He said, "We have to admit the fact that the pendency is a huge challenge before us. I must admit that issues of listing and posting of matters is one of the areas on which I could not pay much attention. I am sorry for that..."

Recently, senior advocate Dushyant Dave had said that the CJI should not have the power to assign and list cases, and the apex court should have an automated system for allocation of cases.

Concluding his first farewell speech, justice Ramana said, "I thank all my colleagues and all the members of the bar for their active support and cooperation. I will certainly miss you all."

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said during the tenure of Justice Ramana as CJI, 224 vacancies in the high court were filed, over 100 members in the tribunals were appointed, and also the apex court had a full strength of 34 judges.

He said, "What is outstanding for the CJI is the persuasion with which he was able to clear appointments and vacancies."

Praising the CJI's achievements, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he has performed his duty as the 'karta' of the legal fraternity, as he did for his biological family.

Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh said his retirement is a great loss for all and during his tenure a clear signal was given that this court means business and this court will uphold the Constitution.