Delhi hit-and-run case: Accused knew she was under their car, says victim's friend

New Delhi: The five men accused of dragging the 20-year-old woman under their car in outer Delhi on New Year killed her deliberately as they kept driving despite knowing she was stuck under the vehicle, claimed the victim's friend who was riding pillion on her scooty when the incident happened.

Asked why she did not inform anyone immediately after the incident, Anjali's friend said, "I got scared that's why I did not tell anyone."

Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

"The brown colour Baleno hit the scooter from the opposite side. She fell in front of the car and I fell on the side. They ran the car over her. And they knew that she was under the car but they did not stop. She was yelling. They deliberately killed her," the friend told reporters on Tuesday.

"I ran from the spot as I was scared and did not understand what to do," she said.

The five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All the five accused were sent to three-day police custody on Monday.

Narrating the sequence of events on the fateful night, the eyewitness told PTI that she had a fight with Anjali over riding the two-wheeler outside the hotel where they met their friends and attended a New Year party.

Anjali was drunk and threatened to jump off the moving two-wheeler if she was not allowed to drive her scooter, her friend claimed.

"We left the hotel at around 1.45 am. She (Anjali) wanted to ride the scooty but I said no I will ride it. After we left and were on the move, Anjali said she would jump from the two-wheeler if she was not allowed to drive. It is my scooty and I will drive it she told me," the friend claimed.

The mortal remains of 20-year-old Singh were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security.