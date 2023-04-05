Karnataka polls: Actor Kichcha Sudeep to back CM Bommai, will campaign for BJP

Bengaluru: As Karnataka gears up for Assembly polls on May 10, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa aka Sudeep Sanjeev announced his support to the state CM Basavaraj Bommai. He also clarified that it does not mean he is entering politics. Amid the developments, the actor's manager also received a threat letter stating that his 'private video' will be released, as per reports.



'Bommai has stood by me'

Earlier, Bommai, who addressed a joint press conference with the actor, said Sudeep would campaign for the BJP. "I have come here to announce my support to Basavaraj Bommai, whom I adore and call him 'Mama' with affection and respect. Bommai Mama has stood by me during my difficult times," Sudeep said.

Bommai said since Sudeep has announced that he would stand by him and extend him support, it means he will campaign for BJP as well. "Sudeep doesn't belong to any party. He has come to support me, and the party I belong to".

However, Sudeep, who said he shares a very close family bond with Bommai, added: "....I am alone and I cannot campaign at all the places"

Bommai said Sudeep's support gives "big strength" to BJP's election campaign.

In addition to Kannada, Sudeep, 49, one of the highest paid actors of Kannada cinema, acted in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil movies.

Sudeep is best known for his performance in films such as 'Swathi Muthu', 'Kempe Gowda', 'Eega', and 'Pailwaan'.

'Letter from industry'

As for the threat letter, the actor said that it was the handiwork of a few people in the Kannada film industry. He told reporters in Bengaluru, "This is definitely done by persons in the film industry. I know how to answer this development. These matters must be pursued legally."

"Though knowing well who is behind it, I chose to be quiet. The conspiracy will come out soon. I will not leave it just like that. I have taken certain decisions and I will stand by them. I have my friends in all political parties. I have made a decision for my friends," Sudeep said.

"This should be a lesson to others as well. There is no political connection in the incident. I know who is behind this and let the probe reveal it... I will not be scared of anything. This is the truth," he said.

The Karnataka Police have registered an FIR in connection with it.

The Puttenahalli police in Bengaluru have registered a case under IPC Sections 506 and 504 and launched an investigation for nabbing the culprits. The police are also thinking of handing over the case to higher investigation authorities.

Police said that actor Sudeep's manager jack Manju had got two threatening letters.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)