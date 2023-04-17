Rahul Gandhi calls Nandini ice cream 'Karnataka's pride' amid Amul-Nandini row

Bhalki: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the ruling BJP and RSS of attacking democracy and spreading hatred and violence in the country. He also appealed to the people to support the Congress and ensure that the party wins at least 150 seats in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and comes to power with a full majority.

"Bidar is Basavanna's (12th-century social reformer) 'karma bhoomi.' If someone first spoke about democracy and showed the path towards democracy, it was Basavanna. It is sad that today across the country, people from RSS and BJP are attacking democracy," Gandhi said.

Addressing a public meeting here, he alleged that BJP and RSS are attacking Basavanna's ideals of equal partnership, and equal opportunities and that everyone should move ahead together.

"They are spreading hatred and violence in Hindustan, and they are taking away money from poor and weaker section people and giving it to two or three rich people," he added.

AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala (in-charge of Karnataka), KPCC working president and candidate from Bhalki Assembly seat Eshwar Khandre were among those present.

Expressing confidence about the Congress coming to power, Gandhi said the party government's first cabinet meeting would take a decision on implementing its poll guarantees.

The Congress party has announced four poll guarantees: 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), and Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi) on coming to power in the state.

He said the Congress would not make false promises like Prime Minister Narendra Modi did regarding depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, and war against black money, among others, and would fulfil its promises immediately after coming to power.

"Whoever becomes the Chief Minister of Karnataka will convert guarantees into law on the first day after coming to power," he added.

'Nandini Dairy Brand Karnataka's Pride'

Against the backdrop of the Nandini vs Amul battle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday bought a Nandini ice cream and termed the brand "Karnataka's pride."

He also termed Nandini, the flagship brand of Karnataka Milk Federation, the "best."

The Congress leader's move came in the wake of the state party leaders throwing their weight behind the homegrown dairy brand, amidst fears of its takeover by Gujarat's Amul.

On a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka, Gandhi bought the ice cream at a Nandini store here while flanked by Congress state president D K Shivakumar and party general secretary K C Venugopal.

Gandhi later posted his photo on Twitter with a caption, "Karnataka's Pride - NANDINI is the best!"

The row involving the two unions started recently after Amul announced it would supply its milk varieties in Bengaluru. The opposition Congress and the JD(S) said the BJP wanted to 'kill' Nandini by allowing Amul in Karnataka.

They also expressed fears that a scarcity of Nandini products would be created to make way for Amul to take over. The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, however, denied the charge, saying that there was no threat to Nandini from Amul.

(With PTI inputs)