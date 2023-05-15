Bengaluru: Amid news that Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah has flied to New Delhi for discussion on finding the new Chief Minister, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, on Monday said he has not received any call from the party's central leadership to discuss the issue.

The two are the top contenders for the Chief Minister's post.

"I have not decided to go to Delhi still. Because a lot of people are coming from across the State and I have small rituals in my house as today is my birthday. There is some Puja and I have to go to some temples," he said. However, he added that he passed a resolution, which will be given to the party's high command," Shivakumar told reporters here.

When asked whether he will be appointed the Chief Minister, he said: "I don't know. I have done whatever job was given to me. We have sent a one-line resolution to Delhi."

He also said the government will be formed at an auspicious time.

Best birthday gift from people of Karnataka, DK on congress victory

D K Shivakumar said the thumping victory of the party in the May 10 Assembly elections is the best birthday gift possible given to him by the people.

"My life is dedicated to serving the people of Karnataka", said Shivakumar, an eight-time MLA who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Monday.

"On the eve of my birthday, the people of Karnataka gave me the best birthday gift possible. Thanks to my Congress family for their warm greetings," he said.

Shivakumar is engaged in an intense competition with senior party leader Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister's post.

The Karnataka Congress Legislature Party at its meeting on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution authorising AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the new Chief Minister of the state.

Observers to hand over report to Kharge

Meanwhile, the three central observers deputed by the Congress on Monday returned to the national capital after speaking individually to the newly elected MLAs.

The observers will hand over the report on the views expressed by the majority of the MLAs to party president Mallikarjun Kharge later in the day.

Kharge had appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, party general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka.

The three leaders along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala left Bengaluru for Delhi and will meet Kharge. The observers spoke individually to all the newly elected MLAs and sought their opinion on who should be the chief minister of the state. They spoke to all the MLAs after dinner at a private hotel on Sunday night.

In the May 10 Assembly polls to the 224-member House, the Congress won 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) 19. The results were declared on May 13.

(With PTI inputs)