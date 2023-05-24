Parliament built through constitutional values, not by bricks of ego, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Parliament is not built by "bricks of ego" but through constitutional values, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been slammed by a group of opposition parties for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The former Congress president, in a tweet in Hindi, said neither getting the president to inaugurate the new Parliament building nor inviting her to the ceremony is an "insult" to the country's highest constitutional post.

Rahul’s remarks came after 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament complex by Modi. The opposition parties decided to stay away from the function saying they find no value in a new building when the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament.

Left parties, AAP and TMC are among the parties which have decided to boycott the May 28 event.

The opposition parties have said the President is not only the Head of State in India, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it. Therefore, they have argued that the President should inaugurate the building and not the PM.