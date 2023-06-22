Malayalam
Sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan transferred to MP, MLA court

IANS
Published: June 22, 2023 05:08 PM IST Updated: June 22, 2023 05:53 PM IST
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at his residence in New Delhi. File photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain
Topic | India

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday transferred the alleged sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM).

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Rouse Avenue Courts put up the matter before ACMM Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who deals with the cases of MPs and MLAS.

The matter has now been listed for June 27.

Last week, the Delhi Police had filed in court a chargesheet running over 1,000 pages against Brij Bhushan and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Police filed the chargesheet before CMM Mahima Rai for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Brij Bhushan and for offences under Sections 109 (offer a bribe), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Tomar.

Sources said that the chargesheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.

In the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six adult grapplers that Brij Bhushan allegedly attempted to coerce one of the athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with "supplements", inviting another wrestler to his bed and hugging her, as well as assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.

