25 passengers charred to death as bus catches fire in Maharashtra

Buldhana: In a gruesome incident, a bus burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway here on Saturday leaving over 25 passengers killed on the spot and several injured.



The private travels bus was on its way from Nagpur to Pune when it hit a pole and then rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said.

The driver of the bus who survived in the accident said that the moving bus overturned and caught fire after a tyre burst.

There were around 33 passengers on the bus, an official said, adding the eight passengers who survived were admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, 25 bodies were recovered from the bus.

Many of the passengers hailed from Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal, the official said. More details are awaited.