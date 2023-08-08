Malayalam
Whole country is my home, says Rahul Gandhi as LS panel re-allots Tughlaq Lane house

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 08, 2023 05:10 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi
Topic | New Delhi

New Delhi: A day after his disqualification as Lok Sabha member was restored following a directive of the Supreme Court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow, officials said.

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha has decided to allot the same bungalow he was asked to vacate after Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the lower house on March 24 as a result of his conviction and a two-year jail term awarded to him for the 'Modi surname' remarks.

"Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (The whole country is my home)," quipped Gandhi after he was re-allotted the house.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Gandhi's membership in the lower house after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case.

In April, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi, in line with protocol, after he was disqualified as an MP in March following a Surat court's conviction in a criminal defamation case.

(With PTI inputs)  

