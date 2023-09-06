SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha passes away

New Delhi: Special Protection Group (SPG) chief Arun Kumar Sinha (61) passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Sinha had been serving as the SPG Director since 2016. He was a 1987 Kerala cadre IPS officer, who was in charge of Prime Minister's security wing.

Sinha completed his education in Jharkhand. Arun Kumar Sinha has served in important positions of the Kerala Police such as DCP Commissioner, Range IG, Intelligence IG and Administration IG in Thiruvananthapuram. The mastermind who tried to assassinate Maldives President Abdul Gayoom was caught in the state capital when Arun Kumar Sinha was in charge of law and order.

He played a crucial role in solving important cases like the email death threats against the Prime Minister and the President, and the letter bomb case. Crime Stopper system was introduced in the city when Sinha was the city police commissioner. Sinha has also received the President's Medal for Meritorious Service.