Assembly poll dates out: MP on Nov 17, Telangana 30, Rajasthan 23, Chhattisgarh 7 & 17

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states.

The commission announced the dates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

Poll dates

Madhya Pradesh: November 17

Chhattisgarh (2 phases): November 7, November 17

Rajasthan: November 23

Telangana: November 30

Mizoram: November 7

The results will be declared on December 3.

"16.14 crore voters will cast their ballot in five assembly elections. Oot of there 60.2 lakh are new voters," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. The voting arrangements will be made in 1.77 lakh polling stations for almost one-sixth of the total voters in the country.

The term of the Mizoram assembly ends on December 17. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.