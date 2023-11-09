One terrorist killed in encounter at J&K's Shopian

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter whichstarted between terrorists and security forces at the Kathohalan area in south Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.

"Encounter has started in Kathohalan area of Shopian. Police and Army are on the job," the police said.

Kashmir Zone Police in a social media post said, “#ShopianEncounterUpdate: One (01) #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit TRF neutralised. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.”

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

(With IANS inputs.)