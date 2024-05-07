French Consulate to commemorate end of World War II

The Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai will commemorate the 79th anniversary of the armistice ending the Second World War on May 8.

This year, France will also celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy on June 6, 1944, then the Liberation of Paris and finally the liberation of all of Western Europe from the Nazi yoke.



“At a time when Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and independence, and other countries are striving to maintain their territorial sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific, it is worth remembering the value of unity, which is fundamental to everyone attached to democracy. The forthcoming commemorations will provide an opportunity to recall the nature, values and necessity of the strategic partnership and friendship between France and India,” Lise Talbot Barré, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai said.

While the consul general will welcome the French Navy's multi-mission frigate "La Bretagne" to Kochi on May 7, several commemorative events will also be celebrated in Pondicherry and Karaikal to pay tribute to those who fought for France, freedom and democracy. On May 8, on behalf of the consul general, Jean-Philippe Huther, deputy consul, will preside over the commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the armistice of May 8, 1945, in Pondicherry, in the presence of local authorities and civil associations and former soldiers of the French community.

He will pay tribute to all the civilians and soldiers who lost their lives during the conflict. The commemoration in Karikal will begin at 9 am on May 8, with a gathering in the courtyard of the Maison de France, followed by a ceremony at the French war memorial at 9.30 am. On the same day, at 5 pm, the commemoration at the Pondicherry Monument aux Morts will begin in the presence of local authorities and ex-servicemen's associations.

The memorial will then be open from 5.45 pm till 7 pm to the public, for a private wreath-laying by the families. The event is open for the public.