Tungabhadra dam shutter damage: K’taka to release 1 lakh cusecs of water; warning in 4 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 11, 2024 10:32 AM IST Updated: August 11, 2024 10:44 AM IST
Tungabhadra is the second-largest ‘Surkhi’ dam after Kerala’s Mullaperiyar reservoir. Photo: @TweetzBallari/ X .
Topic | India

Karnataka: The 19th shutter of the Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka's Koppal district was damaged late Saturday night, leading to the release of 35,000 cusecs of water into the river.
In response, all 33 gates of the dam were opened to prevent further damage to the reservoir and at least 1 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water will be released. "The restoration work on the dam will begin only after that," said officials. 

They have also issued an extreme caution alert to residents in the districts of Koppal, Vijayanagara, Ballari, and Raichur. Minister in-charge of Koppal district Shivraj Tangadagi visited the dam on Sunday and provided necessary directions.

Tungabhadra, constructed in 1970, is the second-largest ‘Surkhi’ reservoir after the Mullaperiyar Dam in Kerala. It serves as a major water source for farmers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

