EAM Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan for SCO meeting, first high-level Indian visit in 9 years

Islamabad: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave, marking the first visit by a high-ranking Indian minister to Pakistan in almost a decade. The visit comes amidst strained relations between the two countries.

Jaishankar's aircraft touched down at the Nur Khan airbase, near the Pakistani capital, at approximately 3.30 pm (local time), where he was received by senior Pakistani officials. Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit scheduled for Wednesday.

Jaishankar shared a post on X saying, "Landed in Islamabad to take part in SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting," along with photos of children and officials presenting him with flowers upon his arrival.

The last Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj, who travelled to Islamabad for the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Afghanistan from December 8-9, 2015. Jaishankar, then serving as India's foreign secretary, was part of Swaraj's delegation.

Pakistan is hosting the SCO CHG summit on October 15-16. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), "The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the meeting. India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework."

Jaishankar is expected to attend a banquet hosted by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to welcome SCO delegates, according to sources familiar with the matter. However, both sides have ruled out any bilateral talks between Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar during the summit.

Jaishankar's visit is seen as a significant move by New Delhi. In a recent event, Jaishankar remarked, "Like with any neighbour, India would certainly like to have good relations with Pakistan. But that cannot happen by overlooking cross-border terrorism and indulging in wishful thinking."

The decision to send a senior minister is viewed as a demonstration of India's commitment to the SCO. Prime ministers from China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will attend the summit alongside Iran's First Vice President.