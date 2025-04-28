New Delhi: The Left continued its dominance in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by winning three of the four central panel posts in the Students' Union elections, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) broke a nine-year drought by securing the post of joint secretary.

According to results announced early Monday by the JNUSU Election Commission, Nitish Kumar of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) was elected president with 1,702 votes. He defeated ABVP’s Shikha Swaraj, who secured 1,430 votes, and SFI-supported Tayabba Ahmed, who polled 918 votes, reported PTI.

Manisha of the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) won the vice-president’s post with 1,150 votes, narrowly beating ABVP's Nittu Goutham (1,116 votes). DSF also clinched the general secretary’s post, with Munteha Fatima polling 1,520 votes against ABVP candidate Kunal Rai's 1,406 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ABVP, contesting independently, made a strong comeback with Vaibhav Meena winning the post of joint secretary, polling 1,518 votes. He edged past AISA’s Naresh Kumar (1,433 votes) and PSA’s Nigam Kumari (1,256 votes). This marks ABVP’s first win on the central panel since Saurav Sharma's victory for the same post in 2015-16. The last time ABVP won the presidential post was in 2000-01.

This year’s elections witnessed a split within the Left bloc. While AISA and DSF allied, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) teamed up with the All India Students' Federation (AISF), Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA), and Progressive Students’ Association (PSA).

Celebrating their alliance’s strong performance, AISA also flagged concern over ABVP’s narrow victory for the joint secretary, calling it a challenge to the Left’s hold over campus politics. "Despite structural assaults and a compromised admission process favouring BJP loyalists, the Left has reaffirmed its leadership in JNUSU," AISA said in a statement. It termed the victory a clear rejection of the government's New Education Policy, accusing it of undermining public-funded education and marginalising disadvantaged communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, ABVP hailed Meena’s win as a “historic shift” in JNU’s political landscape. "This democratic revolution reflects students’ commitment to nationalist thinking and breaks the so-called ideological tyranny of the Left," it said.

Vaibhav Meena, the newly elected joint secretary, described his victory as a "fascinating win for tribal consciousness and nationalist ideology," emphasising his commitment to upholding cultural identity and nation-building through education.

Polling was held on April 25, with about 5,500 of the 7,906 eligible students casting their votes — a turnout slightly lower than 2023's 73 per cent but still among the highest since 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 29 candidates contested for the four central panel post,s and around 200 for 44 councillor seats. In the March 2024 elections, the United Left had won three posts while BAPSA, contesting independently, had won one.