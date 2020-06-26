Kozhikode: Kerala is set to enter another poll season as the local body election is due in a few months followed by one for the legislative assembly next summer. As political parties are gradually prepping for the polls despite lockdown travails, the CPM has even fixed quotas for 'Likes' on its various Facebook (FB) pages. This has been likely necessitated owing to the curbs on public activities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and is in tune with the adoption of online media for political activities nowadays.

The quotas are as follows: Each local committee (LC) has to collect 1,000 likes and the district committees of feeder organizations 10,000 likes. There are 2,093 LCs for the CPM in Kerala. Likes have to be given to the FB pages of state, district, area and local committees.

Moreover, ‘Like campaigns’ have been scheduled for each district on separate days during which district committees have to collect maximum likes. Meanwhile, links of the four FB pages to be liked are being circulated by LCs through WhatsApp.

The ‘FB like’ campaign was launched as part of the start of the online classes of the CPM from June 27. The first party online class on the state committee page would be conducted by politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai on Saturday evening from from 7.30 to 8.30.

CPM leaders now address meetings mostly through FB pages in view of the pandemic. ‘Nammalonnichu’ (We are together), a party propaganda programme with views expressed by leaders on various issues, is also available on the Facebook page of the state committee.

The weekly class of the state committee is an additional programme for district secretaries as they are already conducting weekly reviews of FB pages of committees under them.